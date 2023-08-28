What Live Action Reboots Are In Development at Disney







Disney keeps on pushing out their live-action “reimaginings” of their animated classic films. While the early films did fairly well, the returns are diminishing more and more as fans grow tired of the trend. Many want Disney to cancel them entirely and spend the money on new animated content.

But what films are currently in production?

Snow White with release on March 22, 2024

Of course, almost everyone knows about Disney’s live-action Snow White film. It’s embroiled with controversy over the lack of dwarfs, love story, and the usual use for the term “fairest of them all.”

This is one film that most were hoping would be canceled, but it seems Disney is doubling down on it, even announcing the release date not long ago.

Mufasa The Lion King with release on July 5, 2024

This film is supposed to be a prequel of sorts with the story of Mufasa, and likely Scar, before the events of ‘The Lion King.’ Other outlets claim that it will talk about Mufasa’s origins but will also tie into events after “The Lion King” like “The Godfather Part II.”

Moana with a release date of June 27, 2025

The announcement of ‘Moana’ was more recent, and it’s been met with questions about Disney’s choice to remake an animated film so soon after its release. By the time the live-action film comes out, barring any delays, it will only have been nine years after its original release.

Lilo and Stitch with a release date sometime in 2024

Of course, there’s the Lilo and Stitch film that received a lot of backlash as people on social media decided the actress from Hawaii wasn’t ethnic enough to play the role of Nani. And the original casting of David wasn’t to their liking either, so they used his Spotify playlist to get him recast (I’m serious.)

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted the production, so it’s unclear when it will release.

Bambi – release date to be announced (TBA)

This choice has many scratching their heads. Bambi in live-action. The story is traumatic enough in animation. Does anyone want to see the same story told with CGI?

Hercules -release date TBA

Hercules is one that many could see released as a live-action adaptation. Actually, several films from this time frame, including ‘Atlantis,’ ‘Tarzan’, and ‘Treasure Planet’ are the films many fans feel could benefit from a live-action adaptation as they aren’t as well remembered.

However, some of the early rumors have suggested that Hercules could be presented as more of a modern story and not a retelling. Even reports of it being based on social media and be inspired by TikTok have surfaced. I can tell you fans will not like that.

The Sword in the Stone – release date TBA

This one was announced way back int 2018 but nothing has yet come of it. So who knows if they will still push forward or not.

Aladdin 2 – Release in 2025

It is up for debate if this film is still moving forward. Previous reports indicate that it would and that director Guy Ritchie was using elements from the “The Return Of Jafar” and “Aladdin & The King Of Thieves” sequels, but the film would not be a sequel.

However, recent reports from ‘Aladdin’ actor Mena Massoud indicate that it might be dead at Disney.

Cruella 2 – Release date TBA

This film is yet another one that not much is known about other than it being a sequel to “Cruella.”

The Aristocats – Release date TBA

Yes. Disney has announced they are even making a live-action version of this film with Questlove as the director. Again, not much else is known.

Robin Hood – Release date TBA

This was another live-action announcement made years ago (2020) as a Disney+ film. Not much has come out otherwise.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Release date July 19, 2024

While this film does have a release date, composer Alan Menkin has indicated that the film is in “limbo.” So, it’s unclear if it will still be released or not.

The Princess and the Frog

At this time, it’s being rumored that Disney will also make a live-action adaptation of ‘The Princess and the Frog’. I can see this being likely as they are doubling down on Tiana for the Splash Mountain rethemes to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Tangled

Tangled is yet another live-action remake that is being rumored. Many reports are that Florence Pugh could play Rapunzel.

It is possible I am missing some or some have or will be canceled. But here is a list of the ones I can find now.

Personally, I think Disney needs to stop turning all their animated features into live-action reboots or remakes. The interest is waning, and they are usually lackluster compared to the original. But that’s my opinion.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!