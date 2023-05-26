Little Mermaid Inspired Treats Arrive at Disney Parks

In honor of today’s theatrical release of the ‘The Little Mermaid’ film, Disney is offering several special treats inspired by the film. These new offerings can be found at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, along with meet and greets and special photo opportunities.

Disneyland Resort

There are two new treats to be found at Disneyland until May 29th.

At Edelweiss Snacks, you can find a new macaron!

Purple Pineapple Shell Macaron is a purple macaron filled with blue pineapple buttercream and decorated with a chocolate pearl.

New The Little Mermaid food at Disney Parks

At the Cappuccino Cart, another treat awaits – The Mermaid Strawberry Cake.

New The Little Mermaid food at Disney Parks

Walt Disney World Resort

At various locations, guests can find a new Gold Peak tea!

New The Little Mermaid food at Disney Parks

Bubbles at Sea is a Gold Peak sweet green tea with lemon juice, pineapple and guava. And it’s topped with boba pearls, and a splash of shimmer.

My only issue with some of these drinks is that they can be overly sweet. The green boba balls look like fish eggs not bubbles. I get what they are going for with the green and purple, but it’s a big off-putting to me. Poor unfortunate…drink?

At Disney Springs, The Ganachery is offering a new treat!

New The Little Mermaid food at Disney Parks

The Little Mermaid Sea Salt, Caramel and Chocolate Pop, is a caramel sea salt pop with ocean fondant decor!

The Magic Kingdom

There are two treats guests can try at The Magic Kingdom!

Divinely Diabolical Shake at Friar’s Nook is a cookies and cream shake with aquatic decorations.

New The Little Mermaid food at Disney Parks

There is a new DOLE whip at Storybook Treats!

Part of Your World, Strawberry DOLE Whip swirled with Purple Cheesecake soft serve.

New The Little Mermaid food at Disney Parks

Are the two shells supposed to represent her bra?

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Over at Disney’s  Hollywood Studios, guests can meet Ariel at Walt Disney Presents and try a special new milkshake at Hollywood Scoops!

The Little Mermaid Donut Milk Shake features a mango-guava-ginger milkshake topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango seashell donut.

These treats will be available for a limited time so hurry over to try them out!

Which treat do you want to try the most? Comment and let us know!

