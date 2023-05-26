New Ariel Meet and Greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios







If you are visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can catch the new Ariel Meet and Greet at Walt Disney Presents, where a special area has been set up to resemble a terrace at Prince Eric’s castle.

Ariel is meeting guests from 9 AM -5 PM in the area set aside for character meet and greets.

The queue is called “The Art of the Little Mermaid” and allows guests “to discover stunning concept art from the development of the new film – vibrant illustrations following Ariel’s journey from sea to land.”

The Disney Food Blog posted a video of the queue on Twitter:

A look at the interior of the live-action Ariel meet and greet! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/zDZoyPV6zC — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) May 26, 2023

The setting is incredibly pretty, however, given the way photos look, the background must involve screens. This could cause issues with guests’ photos.

Ariel looks so cute!

Ariel is meeting now at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/ZOH0X5qkZS — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 26, 2023

You can now meet Ariel from Disney’s new live action at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Her meet and greet is located in Walt Disney Presents building! #thelittlemermaid pic.twitter.com/d9EhIvLREV — M (@madteamichelle) May 26, 2023

Around the Disney parks and this Halloween, I think we will see a lot of little Ariels, both new and old versions.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog, Twitter (All tweets belong to the accounts that posted them. Please give them a like and a follow!)