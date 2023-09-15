Lando Calrissian TV Series Now Being Turned Into A Movie







It has been a little over five years since the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film was (so far) the last film in the trend of spin-off films in the Star Wars franchise. The previous film had been 2016’s Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, which revived much acclaim from audiences and critics.







However, following the negative reaction from audiences following the release of The Last Jedi in late 2017, fans voiced their frustrations by boycotting the next year’s Star Wars film. It is the first film in franchise history to reportedly lose money.



One of the few highlights of the film was the reception of Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian. The character (Originally played by: Billy D. Williams) is a friend of Han Solo and an ally to the rebellion.



In 2020, it was announced that a television series based on Donald Glover’s portrayal of the character would be in development for Disney+. This was around the time when Disney+ was rather popular with shows like The Mandalorian.



Since then, we have not seen much news surrounding the project other than the original showrunner for the series, Justin Simien, being fired earlier this July. It had been reported that Donald Glover himself was redeveloping the series.







Now, months later, it appears that ever since Simien’s dismissal, the “series” has now gone in a whole new direction. In a recent interview on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Donald Glover’s brother Stephen (who was also writing Lando with Glover) confirmed that the series was now being developed as a movie.



“It’s not even a show. The idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information.“



It is unknown if the film will be released theatrically or will be direct to streaming.



What do you think? Is it a good idea to do a Lando film after the failure of Solo?



Source: Variety