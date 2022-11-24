Conflicting Rumors About Johnny Depp Returning For Pirates of the Caribbean Filming

A new rumor says that Johnny Depp is returning to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series and a call sheet has him listed for a test shoot in February. Could this be the stalled out ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ film?

It’s being reported in ‘The Sun’ (take that as you will) that Depp is going to be doing this shooting in a “top secret location in the UK.”

The source also claims that the working title of the film was ‘A Day At The Sea.’

However it is important to note that they their source said:

“Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea.

“Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway.”

The rumor is being disputed.

Now The Daily Mail (which is about as reliable as the other source) says that it is not true and Depp is not test filming in the UK. However their “proof” is no better than The Sun’s “proof” as their evidence is also simply “sources.”

“However, sources confirm to that the information is false.”

I guess it depends on who’s nebulous “sources” you trust more.

So if true the film is not fully in production and it’s a test shoot. At this point I would take it with a grain of salt but if Disney wants to move forward on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ they need Depp. Especially since Margo Robbie says her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film was already canceled. Otherwise, they shouldn’t waste the resources on it and just leave the franchise in Davy Jones Locker.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Sun, The Daily Mail