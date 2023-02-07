Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Created Soulfully Prepared Eats







Walt Disney World celebrates soulfully with creative dining options during February. The popular Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs offers two food items for this celebration.

The cast member, Chef Dee, designed two food items to embrace Black Heritage month. They are Chicken on the Egg and a Fried Sweet Potato Pie.

The Chicken on the Egg costs $15. Buttermilk fried chicken is placed on top of deviled eggs. The presentation of this menu item earns high marks. The chicken comes very well prepared. The buttermilk batter provides a good texture as well as a good flavor. The deviled egg mixture also offers a good experience for guests.

However, the deviled egg mixture and portion size of the eggs failed to match the portion size of the chicken. Though you receive six deviled egg portions which are easy to share, the balance of components makes this challenging to eat. In addition, the hot honey brings a good flavor but lacks a proper hot honey kick. Guests should be fine for those concerned about the “heat” of this appetizer.

Overall, this comfort food-style appetizer delivers a quality experience. The debate revolves around whether this appetizer merits the $15 price tag. Your love of deviled eggs may determine that.

The other limited-time option is the Fried Sweet Potato Pie. The hand pie-style dessert appears with a sweet potato-filled pastry, spice cinnamon sugar, a maple bourbon glaze, and roasted pecan crumbles. These cost $10. You receive two pies which make this shareable.

This sweet treat cradles guests into the southern comfort food world. Still, we wanted more of that flavor. The sweet potato filling tasted fine but lacked the robust flavor you expect from comfort food. We enjoyed the cinnamon sugar within this hand pie. However, we felt it needed more sweetness. The maple bourbon glaze tasted below average on the night we experienced this dessert.

In conclusion, these limited-time menu items make an excellent addition to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar menu for February. Yet, based on our experience, these do not demand a visit to experience these items solely. Many other limited-time menu items have arrived at Disney Springs locations, such as the Chicken Jambalaya Dog.

As always, eat like you mean it!