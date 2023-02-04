Review: Chicken Jambalaya Dog B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. Disney Springs







B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. sells a special limited-time menu item this month. The Chicken Jambalaya Dog came from the creative mind of Chef Twon, inspired by his mother.

During February, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort partner to honor Black culture through cuisine. Many of these new menu items come inspired and created by the diverse Disney cast members. Both coasts bring these delicious flavors and traditions to the plate and glass for people of all ages and backgrounds to join in on the soulful celebration.

At B. B. Wolf’s Sausage Co., The Chicken Jambalaya Dog brings soulfully prepared comfort food. For $11.99, guests receive this item and a Lay’s Potato Chips bag.

Chef Twon created this unique menu item in honor of his mother, who raised twelve children and used creative cooking strategies to feed the children tasty and reasonably priced meals, including chicken jambalaya stew served over rice. That family meal received a reimagining by Chef Twon as the Chicken Jambalaya Dog. This “dog” consists of smoked sausage, roasted corn, and lemon caper aioli on a Tuscan roll.

The sausage brought a mild amount of heat. However, the level of spicy heat should not keep most guests away from this menu item. This “dog” comes well executed and conceived. It tastes like jambalaya without rice. The most surprising aspect revolves around a noticeable jambalaya flavor that works on a Tuscan roll.

On the negative side, the corn brought a neutral flavor on the evening we enjoyed it. Also, this menu item demands using a fork and knife. Despite the bun being toasted, this jambalaya dog contains too many components for the bun to hold up. I doubt this entrée can be consumed as a handheld item. Also, this jambalaya dog might bother some guests due to a potential texture issue.

Of the new menu items this month at Disney Springs, this B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. option must rank high. Also, if you enjoy smoked sausage and jambalaya, you should enjoy this entrée. With jambalaya gaining center stage with Mardi Gras celebrations at Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, this jambalaya option provides a cost-effective choice at Disney Springs. As always, eat like you mean it!