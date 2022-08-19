Jerry Bruckheimer Says National Treasure 3 Script Going To Nicolas Cage For Approval

‘National Treasure 3’ has been rumored for quite some time. Originally it was slated to arrive along with the show on Disney+. Recently there were rumors and comments by Nicolas Cage himself that the movie might not happen. Now director Jerry Bruckheimer has told Comicbook.com that the script has indeed been written and is heading soon to Nicolas Cage for approval saying:

“Let’s hope we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

Nic Cage played the lead character Benjamin Franklin Gates in the two National Treasure films. Many have voiced concerns that the franchise wouldn’t be the same without him.

That became evident when the trailer for the new Disney+ show ‘National Treasure: Edge of History” dropped. People were very vocal about the lack of Benjamin Gates.

As of April, Cage was saying that he didn’t think the movie was moving forward, telling people during an Ask Me Anything session” “No, the priority was to turn it into a TV show so I would say probably not.”

I have to wonder if the response to the Disney+ show had something to do with the film suddenly moving forward? Many fans voiced their displeasure in a ‘National Treasure’ product without Cage.

Here are just a few of those comments:

Fernando Marcos Maciel – “Oh come on, you can’t make a National Treasure series without the National Treasure itself”

KatDaddy – “Nic cage is the only reason I’d watch the show. He is the national treasure”