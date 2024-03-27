Jack Doherty Was Also Kicked Out of Universal Orlando







Oh, what are the odds? Professional nuisance and YouTuber Jack Doherty has been kicked out of another theme park. Yesterday was Walt Disney World; today, it’s the competition.

Through his X and other social media accounts, Doherty uploaded a video showing him being escorted out of the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage. The … “influencer … claims he was being removed from the grounds for his headwear, stating:

“I got kicked out of Universal for wearing a Mickey Mouse hat. I guess they don’t like Disney, but whatever.“

I got banned from universal today😭😂 pic.twitter.com/tpUF9RNdNY — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) March 26, 2024

I call B.S. After covering Universal Orlando events for two decades, I can tell you that the parks have no rules regarding guests wearing Disney hats or shirts. This was also pointed out in the responses to Jack Doherty’s post:

You did not get banned for those ears. What REALLY happened? pic.twitter.com/8LsF3J7R3x — Shadow Mann (@ShadowMann9) March 27, 2024

In case Doherty’s tweet is deleted, here’s the snippet from Universal Orlando’s rules regarding clothing from the competing company:

The reasons behind the YouTuber’s removal from the two parks are unclear, and Jack Doherty does not appear to be a reliable source of information. Typically, trespassing bans (in the case of Disney World) come about from people being a continued issue throughout the day, going into restricted areas, or sneaking booze into the parks.

These actions are also mirrored in Universal, but I’ve seen stuff be a little more lenient there. Given that the influencer in question has a habit of pushing the boundaries of personal space when it comes to others and letting his bodyguards or entourage deal with the aftermath, I have no doubt Jack had more than a couple of warnings before being booted.

Interestingly, Jack Doherty isn’t as famous as I thought. His posts regarding these two events are underperforming in terms of interactions. On X, the posts are both getting under 1k likes and responses.

On TikTok, the Disney video has 15.2k likes but only 635 responses. The Universal clip has 3,140 likes and 141 comments. You’d think someone with 9.3M followers would get more engagement.

[Source: Twitter]