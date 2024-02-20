Is the Salt and Straw Choco Taco Coming to Disney World?







Two years ago, Klondike made the terrible mistake of taking Choco Tacos off store shelves. The novelty food was sorely missed, but it’s back and may come to a Disney park near you!

Last week, we learned that Taco Bell was working on bringing Klondike’s discontinued Choco Taco back as a special menu item. The fast food chain is working in conjunction with the Portland-based ice cream company Salt and Straw, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Salt and Straw is looking to improve the treat a bit, as the new version of the Choco Taco will be comprised of a “hand-pressed waffle cone and cinnamon ancho ice cream dipped in chocolate and coated with toasted brown rice.”

The company showed off the process of making the new Choco Taco on Instagram:

Since Salt and Straw shops are located in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World areas, will the chocolate-dipped confection be available for tourists? Possibly!

In another Instagram post, Salt and Straw says that the classic ice cream treat will be distributed nationwide:

“Coming this Summer to all scoop shops and online for nationwide shipping. Hand pressed waffle cones, freshmade cinnamon ancho ice cream dipped in single origin chocolate and studded with toasted brown rice. Served with three custom sauce packets and a tangy cheesecake dip. Stay tuned for more details!“

Considering we deal with terrible heat in Florida during the Summer, a Choco Taco would be a big hit. It would be cool to see the treat incorporated into a DOLE Whip sundae!

Keep an eye on Salt and Straw’s website to see which locations are near you. The Disney Springs location is just a straightforward ice cream store, but the prices may raise a few eyebrows. You’ll be paying $8 for a single scoop.

