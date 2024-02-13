Is Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World? Mark Ruffalo Confuses Everyone.







So, is Mark Ruffalo returning as the Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World? On the same day, the actor seemingly confirmed it and debunked it!

Comicbook.com first reported that Mark Ruffalo’s comments confirmed his appearance in Captain America: Brave New World. However, Variety published an article that claims that the actor misspoke.

Let’s break down what was said.

While at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ruffalo hinted at Hulk’s return in the 4th Captain America film. When asked if he could talk about his role in the movie, the actor responded:

“Yeah. It’s going to be great… [Marvel literally has] like a drone that follows me around.“

Ruffalo also expressed his dismay that the big green monster wouldn’t be getting a standalone film, and that came directly from Kevin Feige:

“And he’s like, ‘Okay, we’ll do that over the course of four movies. We’ll never give you a standalone Hulk…’ Let’s just get that… Don’t mean to burst your bubble, but that’s not happening,” Ruffalo added. “So we’ll do it over four movies.“

It sure sounds like Mark Ruffalo’s neutered Hulk is getting a somewhat meaningful role in Captain America: Brave New World. Yet, Variety says that “multiple sources” say the actor isn’t in the sequel.

If the sources are to be believed, Ruffalo only spoke about the movie’s quality with his “It’s going to be great” quote. That makes sense since the SBIFF’s moderator was a bit nebulous with her question.

Personally, I don’t care too much if this version of the Hulk returns to the MCU. The Professor Hulk evolution the character currently is in isn’t entertaining. Marvel has no idea what to do with the character, which may be why Hulk hasn’t had a solo film since 2008. Not even Eric Bana wants another crack at the world of Marvel as an alternative version of Bruce Banner.

