Could MCU’s Multiverse Bring Back Eric Bana’s Hulk?







The Hulk has been tamed within the past few years in the MCU. Could it be time to reintroduce a rage-fueled version of Bruce Banner’s inner beast?

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was established, Eric Bana took on the role of the gamma-charged scientist. Would he be willing to return to face off against Mark Ruffalo’s version?

Comicbook.com found some info on the subject via the Fifi, Fev & Nick for Breakfast podcast. If you were a fan of Bana and Ang Lee’s take on the green monster, you won’t like what comes next.

Per Eric Bana, there are no immediate plans to reunite him and the Incredible Hulk. When asked if he’d be interested in returning to do something akin to the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor had this to say:

“I can’t see it. I can’t see it.“

Well, that’s pretty cut and dry. It’s sad because I’m tired of Professor Hulk in the MCU. We haven’t seen the character rampage since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

It’s a missed opportunity that we never got a proper follow-up to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. It may not have done as well as Iron Man, but it did sew several elements of yet-to-be-realized MCU films into the plot while also delivering loads of “Hulk Smash” action.

Universal’s 2003 Hulk wasn’t a bad film. It had many problems, and Ang Lee was a bit too ambitious, but the action sequences were great fun to watch on the big screen.

Should the MCU rebook the Hulk with a new character? Maybe retire Bruce Banner and let his son (introduced in She-Hulk) take over? Where do we go with the character from here?

If I could get my wish, I’d want to see Bruce get caught up in an experiment that changes him into Mr. Fix It. Who wouldn’t want to watch an entire movie with that character teaming up with an undercover Wolverine (Patch)?

[Source: Comicbook.com]

[Source: Fifi, Fev & Nick for Breakfast]