Iman Vellani Wants a Certain Villains For Ms. Marvel Season 2 on Disney Plus







Will Ms. Marvel get another season on Disney Plus? It’s uncertain. However, the series’ star, Iman Vellani, knows what she wants if it gets greenlit.

In an interview with The Direct, the Ms. Marvel star elaborated on her dream scenario for a follow-up to her 2022 series. Rather than naming a big bad that the average audience would be familiar with, Vellani wants to face off against a more topical evil being:

“Definitely Doc.X. I think that’s a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience. It would be so interesting—I don’t know, messing with kids’ psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can’t avoid. I think it’d be really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can’t even see, right? Yeah. Yeah, that’s one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out.“

Doc.X is a bit like Ultron, at least the MCU version. The character started as a computer virus. It eventually managed to control various electronic systems, including cyborgs and eventually humans.

Including Doc.X could open up several stories that tackle current issues: cyberbullying, AI, and media manipulation. Would Disney be willing to let the Ms. Marvel series be this self-aware?

Anything would be better than Dar-Benn at this point. The character may be gone, but that type of lazy, uninteresting villain has been an issue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years.

If you missed out on the premier season of Ms. Marvel, head over to Disney Plus and check it out. Iman Vellani is very likable, even if the stories she is put in are nonsensical and dull.

What do you think about Ms. Marvel facing off against a slightly more topical baddie if she gets a Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: The Direct]