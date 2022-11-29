Holiday Menu Hard Rock Café Orlando

Starting December 1st, a holiday menu will be offered at Hard Rock Café Orlando. However, if you are expecting lots of ham, turkey, and peppermint desserts, this is not that kind of holiday menu. This menu looks more like a prix fixe menu to simplify ordering. At an initial glance, the menu looks straightforward. Still, in fine marketing fashion, this Universal Orlando CityWalk table service option’s holiday menu may not be a good deal for some people.

The basics of the holiday menu involve paying one price for two or three courses. The two-course option costs $33.95. Whereas the three-course option costs $39.95 that includes a “Holiday Brownie” topped with caramel and chocolate sauce, served with whipped cream. Each option comes with either a Caesar salad or a blue cheese chopped salad for your starter.

For your main course with each option, you have eight main course choices. They are:

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs (served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, and ranch-style beans)

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken (served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables)

Grilled Salmon (served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables)

New York Strip Steak (12 oz) With Marinated Mushrooms (served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables)

Mushroom and Swiss Burger (with fries)

Surf & Turf Burger(with fries)

Original Legendary® Burger (with fries)

The Impossible™ Burger (with fries)

Considering we have no idea the size of the salads, the entrée you desire determines if this prix fixe menu makes sense for you. Without getting deep into the math, the burgers do not look like great value on this menu. From the everyday menu at Hard Rock Café Orlando, the burgers listed range in price from $16-$23. With a salad added, that better be a great salad for this to be a decent value.

Though suggesting getting steak at Hard Rock Café Orlando would not be my first move, based on the price point of the steaks on the everyday menu at Hard Rock Café Orlando, that option might make a good value. The full rack of ribs appears to be a good option from a value standpoint also. Guests should examine the menu carefully and ask your server for additional details.

For those visiting Universal Orlando in December with a healthy appetite, this holiday menu at Hard Rock Café Orlando should be considered. Of course, you can order off the everyday menu at Hard Rock Café Orlando instead if you like.

As always, eat like you mean it!