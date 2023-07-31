Guests Exit It’s A Small World Boat And Walk Through The Water







A video is circulating that shows people getting out of a ride vehicle and wading through the water of ‘it’s a small world’ in the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.

It’s unclear why they are leaving, but it looks like the boats are backed up. This is the Polynesian section before entering the finale of the attraction.

Likely the unloading area is backed up, or the attraction is paused. But whatever the reason, they just get out and walk into the water without a Cast Member.

The video was shared on Instagram with a musical overlay featuring Swimming Pools (Drank.)

Two children get out first, and then the adult with them gets out and starts wading through the water.

In the original version, which I saw in a private group, the actual audio is attached, and people filming are talking about them getting out of the boat. One of the adults in the boat that’s filming comments about how disgusting the water is, and they are right. I wouldn’t willingly get into that water.

This incident comes just a couple of weeks after another group jumped into the water at Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ attraction when the boats were backed up.

About six weeks ago, another incident happened with a woman getting off of her boat at the Gran Fiesta Tour in the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT. Once again, the boats were backed up and she jumped out and onto an exit platform.

I know it is inconvenient to be stuck, and these boat attractions back up a lot, but Do Not do this. Stay in your ride vehicle. This will likely cause the ride back up to take even longer, and you will likely be detained to talk to management and/or removed from the park. It’s not worth it.

