Guest Jumps Into Water With Child To Allegedly Evacuate Himself From The Disneyland Attraction







In a TikTok viral video, a man can be seen walking through the water of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland. He is seen carrying a child and apparently evacuating himself from the attraction as a Cast Member in waders waits with another boat.

The video is set to “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, so we can not hear what the Cast Member is saying to the man as he keeps walking away.

The video was posted by @_curlyliz_.

After he approaches another boat, a woman with another child also leaves the boat. Then a family in the back looks to the Cast Member to see what they should do as the woman in their party also begins to leave the boat.

Without sound, it’s unclear what actually happened, but people in the comments indicated that the attraction had been down, and they were on the boats for about two hours.

Even so, I would be wary of getting into that water.

I don’t want to make assumptions about what happened without more context. But if you are told to stay in the boat, stay in the boat.

Other people chimed in about being stuck on this ride during this particular event or being stuck in the past.

“We were there too! Almost two hours stuck in there 😒” -Marii Ramos

“Been there, stuck just ahead of this for over 2 hours till the fire dept came. They wouldn’t let us move“- Megstotherescue

This led to another discussion and I think it is partly why people are getting fed up with Disney parks.

“Went to Disneyland last week and 6 rides broke down while we were riding them. It’s not the same anymore 😞“- Maria M

“Omg was this on Sunday?! I was evacuated too😂 but near the end.” – Janay Alicia

“Some of the rides are closed more than they’re open. Seems they cut costs on maintenance” – No

“didn’t cut the cost of admission though.” – DZiegler76

“The prices definitely are not the same! ” – platypus109

“I was just at Disneyland and Matterhorn, guardians of the Galaxy, Incredocoaster, Pirates, Cars broke dow” – TeamDMRC

“We went over Memorial Day weekend. Nothing broke down on us the entire weekend. First time ever!” -Heather

Others brought up the fact that Disney is likely having issues getting parts to fix the attractions with supply chain issues, competition from other amusement parks, and the fact that the attractions are old.

There is a lot of truth to that. When the Tomorrowland TTA Peoplemover was down for refurbishment, the rumors were that the availability of parts was at least some of the reason it took so long to reopen.

But if people are stuck for two hours, that is unacceptable as well. We’ve seen stories of people resorting to peeing into that water because they were stuck.

For your safety and the safety of others, stay in the ride vehicle.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!