Grandma Asks AITA After Drama Over Her Taking Grandkids To EPCOT

My son made this account and asked me to post this story, because he claims my normal meter is skewed and the internet is going to tell me I am an asshole.

I recently babysat my grandchildren (5 and 4) for a period of four nights and five days so my son and his wife could attend a wedding in Mexico, and spend a few days on vacation. They approached me since her mother would not be available, and I initially said I wasn’t comfortable with that. It seemed like a long time to watch the kids, and she has point blank told me that the woman’s family is more important than the man’s, so I was irritated I was being asked and not her mother. I will admit that I did give in when my son became very emotional, but I felt/feel like they were being manipulative.

While I had the kids I was invited to a birthday at Epcot and wanted to go. It didn’t even occur to me to run it by my son or daughter in law, as I had the kids for an extended period of time and obviously they knew they would be going where I went. My daughter in law had previously mentioned wanting to save up for Disney, but she’s said that about a lot of things, and never made me aware it was something super special to her. Also it was Epcot. It’s not like I took them to Magic Kingdom and they had some magical moment of seeing their favorite character.

When they returned and found out my daughter in law was furious and burst into tears. She said I stole one of her kids first and called me entitled. To be honest I didn’t react well to being called entitled, when she was the one who had previously demanded babysitting. My son asked me to apologize as she was distraught over missing their first Disney trip, but I declined and asked them to leave.

My son reached out again and said I should have asked for something that big, and his wife feels robbed. I know she is a huge Disney person, but it was Epcot, not quintessential Disney and I don’t feel I should have had to miss out on a birthday party I wanted to attend. I told my son I am not apologizing for anything and maybe they should think about how they made me feel when they didn’t respect my initial no. My son feels like Reddit is going to show me the error of my ways.”

While commentators on both sides make arguments, the consensus ended up being that the woman was not the a*sshole in this situation.

People posted that they hoped this humbled her son after he allegedly insisted his mother post the story. Others questioned if the son actually knew the mother posted it.

Others post that the family dynamic seems off and “immature,” and maybe they all need to work out their issues.

It’s also worth noting that there are two sides to every story. The mother-in-law was annoyed that she was watching the kids for so long. It is possible she wanted to get revenge.

I know for many people, a first trip to a Disney theme park with your kids is very special to them. But if I had only lived three hours away, my kids would have been to the park several times by now. Of course, that could just be me.

What do you think? Who do you side with? Do you think this is as messed up as most people seem to think it is?

Comment and let us know!