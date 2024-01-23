Gillian Anderson Joins ‘TRON 3’ and ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Teased







TRON 3 (TRON: Ares, if you prefer) started filming last week. We didn’t know much about the story at the time, and only a few core cast members had been announced. Today, however, we learned that a true legend may be entering The Grid.

X-Files star Gillian Anderson is now part of the sequel/reboot/whatever Disney is doing with the TRON franchise. Deadline says it’s unclear who or what Anderson will be playing, but having her attached to the project makes me feel better about the whole thing.

In other news, Marvel Studios’ official X account released four new images from What If…? Season 3!

It appears the next season in the MCU version of the Marvel comic series will give us some Gundam-styled mech action and multiple appearances of the Red Guardian. Since Thunderbolts is set for release in 2025, odds are Marvel and Disney want to get audiences reacquainted with the Soviet version of Captain America again after his appearance in the Black Widow film.

From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality. We’re excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we’ll explore together in season 3 of What If…? pic.twitter.com/fM6Z17ZnNJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 22, 2024

We can get some idea of what to expect from the next installment of What If…? Since the series focuses on alternative timelines to the MCU, there’s so much potential. However, the last season was a bit of a dud.

Maybe Marvel will liven things up, and those images hint at that. The Winter Soldier teaming up with Red Guardian in his prime? Sure, that could be cool. Is Monica Rambeau teaming up with Falcon / Captain America? OK, maybe not all ideas are good ideas.

I’d really like to see Disney ditching the MCU for What If…? and exploring the broader world of the comics. Why anchor a multiverse series strictly inside of the cinematic universe?

OK, we all know why. It’s all for brand recognition and advertising future Marvel movies. Oh well.

