TRON 3 Has Started Filming!







The Grid. It’s a place where it takes a decade or more to get a sequel. Well, it’s better late than never to return to the world of TRON.

Joachim Rønning’s Instagram account announced that cameras were rolling on the long-awaited third TRON movie. The director posted a picture of a chair featuring the stylized “TR3N” banner with the following caption:

“WEEK 1 ON THE GRID🥏🥏🥏 #Tron“

The follow-up to 2010’s TRON: Legacy has had its share of issues. The original sequel plans were scrapped years ago, and it was later announced that Disney would reboot the franchise. Where do Flint and Tron fit into all this? Who knows.

The sequel ended on an intriguing note regarding what it would be like for a digital being to exist in the real world. It looks like those plans were partially scrapped.

IMDB lists the name of the second sequel as TRON: Ares. It’s unclear if this will be the final title of the film or not. The short synopsis on the site, though, hints that the plot may hold on to what Legacy was attempting to do.

What we do know, however, is that the script for the next TRON adventure is written by the series’ original scribes, Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird. His Dark Materials writer, Jack Thorne, has also joined the writing team.

Joachim Rønning is no stranger to Disney productions, either. His previous works include directing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The third TRON film will star Greta Lee, Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins. A release date has not been confirmed yet.

Did you like TRON: Legacy? Will you be watching the new sequel if it turns out to be a reboot? Let us know below!

