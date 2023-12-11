Getting with the Times … Moana is the First Trans Disney Princess?







It looks like Disney is finally getting with the times. To celebrate Disney100, the company has announced that Moana will become the animation company’s first trans Disney Princess. Or did it?

Oh, come on! You know better than that. There’s no way Disney wouldn’t take that kind of significant leap in terms of representation. No, Moana 2: Rise of Kai is not a real sequel to

However, credit goes to Mouse Trap News for getting people buzzing about the idea. It even made its way to Snopes.

The satirical news site used the 2016 movie’s song “How Far I’ll Go” as a metaphor for Moana’s desire to change her gender. That makes me wonder … how would Polynesians affirm that sort of thing without modern technology?

We asked Bing’s AI image generator to show us what Moana would be like if she transitioned. Here’s what it gave us:

Weird that the AI gave the Moana (or Kai) in the first image a girdle. The second one, though, is similar to how I imagine Disney’s design. That is if the company ever gets the guts to make such a film and cover such issues.

As we’ve seen in the past, Disney has gone to sickening lengths to ensure inclusion is only viewable in safe regions. The lesbian kiss got removed in certain regions from a Star Wars sequel. Not to mention, Finn got shrunk down in the Chinese movie posters.

What would these countries do if Disney was totally out of the closet with its next major animated release? Would China or Russia really blacklist the film? I’m sure we’ll find out one day, but not this one.

[Source: Mouse Trap News]