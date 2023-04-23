Fort Wilderness Cabins To Be Converted Into DVC Resort!







Fort Wilderness, a once unique camping experience, is being converted into a Disney Vacation Club resort. Over 350 will be demolished and replaced with more modern versions.

According to Spectrum News 13, a proposal was announced on April 20th that would see the 750-wooded area in Central Florida renovated. The new cabins would be able to sleep six adults and house the typical amenities (bathroom, kitchen, etc.). 2024 is when these fancy new lodgings will open.

Even those who are not members of the Disney Vacation Club will be able to reserve the cabins, but they will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Other improvements mentioned affect the walking trails, a new pool, and unspecified modifications to the Trail’s End Restaurant.

“For more than 50 years, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground has offered guests the opportunity to explore nature with their loved ones while staying in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, in a statement. “We’re excited to continue to build upon the resort’s rich legacy and elevate the cabin experience for our members and all guests to enjoy for years to come.”

The concept art (below) does make the refurbishment look enticing. Thankfully, Disney has not yet shuttered Fort Wilderness for the renovations. The camping area’s site is still taking reservations.

Photo Credit: DisneyThe official WDW site lists nothing about the cabin renovations. However, construction at Fort Wilderness has been going on all this year. When reserving a campsite, the following caution info appears:

From January 17, 2023 through early April 2023, Meadow Swimmin’ Pool—along with its whirlpool spa, waterslide and aquatic play area—will be closed for refurbishment. Meadow Snack Bar will also be closed during this time. Wilderness Swimmin’ Pool and its nearby whirlpool spa will remain open for your enjoyment. You may see and hear construction noise while this refurbishment is underway, but you should not hear noise from Guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 AM.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground opened the same year (1971) as The Magic Kingdom. If you didn’t want to deal with the crowds that typically flooded the other resorts, this was the place for you. Fort Wilderness offered a genuine camping experience but was injected with Disney iconography and merchandise.

If you could look past seeing Goofy or Chip and Dale plastered on stuff, it’s an enjoyable experience that feels far away from the congestion of the Orlando area. Check out our pocket guide if you’re planning on visiting Fort Wilderness.

