Florida Senate Votes To Take Over Reedy Creek Improvement District







The Florida senate has voted to pass the bill to replace and rename Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Senate vote ended up being 26-9 and will now go to Governor DeSantis to be signed.

The HB9B bill will change the name of the special district from the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) to the new Central Florida Tourism Oversite Board title. The governor will appoint the five-member board that will be confirmed by the senate.

After the voting Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle stated that Disney is focused on working with the state of Florida.

“For more than 50 years, the Reedy Creek Improvement District has operated at the highest standards, and we appreciate all that the District has done to help our destination grow and become one of the largest economic contributors and employers in the state. We are focused on the future and are ready to work within this new framework, and we will continue to innovate, inspire and bring joy to the millions of guests who come to Florida to visit Walt Disney World every year.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!