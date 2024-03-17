Florida Residents Can Get Into Walt Disney World for $59?!







Some stories floating around state that Florida residents can enter the Walt Disney World park for $59. It may sound a little fishy, but it is somewhat true—but there’s a catch!

In order for Florida residents to get into the parks at such a cheap rate, they’ll need to buy multi-day passes. The $59 price tag is, in reality, $62.57 per day (including tax):

OK, I know that’s just clever marketing, but the reality is that you’ll get four days at Walt Disney World for $235. Considering one-day admission is going for $150-$170 right now, that’s a pretty good deal.

This specific deal is called the Discover Disney Ticket. It has a few more caveats, including a limited window of use:

“Your tickets are valid for admission to one theme park on any 4 days, from April 2 through September 28, 2024, with an advance park reservation.“

There is a three-day option, as well. This comes out to $233.24 with tax, or $77.74 per day. Remember, these tickets do not include parking, which can take on another $30-$55 per day. You can avoid those fees if you stay at a local hotel that offers a shuttle service to the parks.

Oh, and the Discover Disney Ticket allows you to enter only one park. The Park Hopper option costs an additional $275 per person.

Another hiccup comes in the form of choosing your dates. Since the multi-day passes are only available between April and September, you must compete with the tourism season.

I looked through the availability calendar, and it looks like nearly every day over the next few months is available. This includes all of the parks. The only days that may be limited are April 2 through 4. The Magic Kingdom is totally booked on those days.

