Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rumored To Void Disney Agreement and Add Monorail and Ride Inspections







Florida Governor Ron Desantis will be having a press conference at the Reedy Creek administration building in Lake Buena Vista today at 12:45. During the conference he is expected to reveal his move against Disney after they attempted to pass power to themselves ahead of the Florida bill dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District and appointing the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board.

DeSantis is expected to void the contract by Disney and add mandated inspections on their monorail system and attractions.

The monorail has come under scrutiny due to the many breakdowns and images of supports cracking.

Broken concrete problems at a monorail support near the Seas pavilion. pic.twitter.com/gFRvpoR1GF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 8, 2023

We were personally on Monorail Blue when a piece fell off and the vehicle was sparking. There have been instances of the doors falling off or not closing as well.

The fleet was supposed to be changed years ago, but Disney still hasn’t updated them.

Disney is trying to maintain control over the district while seemingly passing the expense of infrastructure and emergency services onto the state and the tax payers.

This is after Bob Iger told the Walt Disney Shareholders that Disney pays more taxes in Florida than anyone else and disagreeing with Disney means you’re “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.”

Inspections would be for the good of everyone. I was unaware they were only inspected internally. But Universal and Sea World also get to do internal inspections in the state of Florida. Would this mean they would need also need to be inspected by the state?

Of course, we don’t yet officially know what DeSantis will say or do but the press conference will be held at 12:45 today.

Source: New York Post