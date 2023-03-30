Disney Tried to Render DeSantis’ Reedy Creek Board Powerless via a Legal Loophole







Just when you thought the battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was settled, here comes another twist

It appears that on their way out, the old Reedy Creek board included some legal language into the expiration terms of the agreement that might render DeSantis’ board effectively ineffective.

From Business Insider…

And in setting the expiration terms of the agreement, Disney invoked an obscure property law known as Rule Against Perpetuities, setting the date for “twenty one (21) years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles IIII, King of England living as of the date of this Declaration.” “This essentially makes Disney the government,” Ron Peri, a member of the board, said during a meeting on Wednesday. “This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure.”

Oof.

Of course, this isn’t sitting well with the new board, and now there’s talk of a potential lawsuit. Board Chair Martin Garcia said the board could take an “adversarial position” against Disney, even suggesting they might take it to the United States Supreme Court in “protracted litigation.”

Disney, of course, denies any wrongdoing and issued the followed statement: “All agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”

It’s clear that the Reedy Creek drama is far from over. Stay tuned to Pirates & Princesses for more news on this situation as it develops.

[Source: Business Insider]