Figment Returns to Epcot, More Figment Announcements Coming?

Figment isn’t going anywhere, despite concern that Disney was surveying guests about dropping the beloved character.

Could a certain bestselling popcorn bucket have helped prompt The Mouse House to walk back any plans to ditch the dragon?

Figment will return to Epcot as a meet and greet character by the end of 2023. Josh D’Amaro dropped the news during the D23 Expo livestream to thunderous applause.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Fan-favorite character Figment will appear to meet park guests by the end of 2023. 🌈 ✨ #D23Expo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

D’Amaro teased that more announcements regarding Figment would be coming, which could include a possible (and much needed) refurbishment of Journey Into Imagination.

A refurbishment of the beleaguered attraction has been rumored for years, but Disney has yet to publicly commit to a plan. Some of the rumors included getting rid of Figment entirely and replacing him with more Pixar IP, and in this case the prevailing rumor is Inside Out.

While Disney fans would love to see the proper return of Figment and Dreamfinder to their pavilion, Disney seems a bit bereft of imagination these days and seemingly just wants to base new attractions and re-themes on recent movie IP.

Eh, at least Cici’s Pizza gets it.

[Source: D23 Expo]