Fan Recreates ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer In LEGO







The third (and possibly final) installment of the popular Deadpool series recently had its first trailer. Deadpool & Wolverine will see the fourth wall-breaking assassin enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside fellow X-Men hero Wolverine (once again played by Hugh Jackman). Fans online began phasing the trailer, making it one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects in some time.







Now, some fans are getting so excited that they have been going the extra mile to show it. YouTube animator Trevor Carlee has recreated the entire trailer in a LEGO aesthetic, paying homage to the LEGO Marvel series of toys and video games.

Trevor Carlee has been making animated versions of scenes from movies and shows since last year. Properties parodied by them include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Community, Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more. Despite being a relatively young channel, they clearly show that they have experience when making these kinds of animations. They even post side-by-side comparisons.

The short gives a feeling of a video game adaptation rather than a fan project. For example, the 2016 game LEGO Marvel’s Avengers recreated the first two phases of the MCU and used audio from the actual films themselves. This animation fits perfectly within that context.



This shows true dedication to the brand, something that the MCU as a whole has been lacking as of late. Some believe that the upcoming film will reignite interest in the franchise, but many are cautiously optimistic as this is the first Deadpool film to be produced under Disney. Only time will tell if the wait was worth it.



What do you think of this fan animation? Does it make you even more excited for Deadpool & Wolverine when it releases this July? What do you want to see most in the upcoming film? Let us know.