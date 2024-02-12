Deadpool and Wolverine Teaser Trailer Dropped During the Super Bowl







Finally, we have a teaser trailer for the “Deadpool 3” movie called “Deadpool and Wolverine.” The trailer was dropped during the Superbowl and has a lot of tie-ins to the MCU, the TVA, the multiverse, Disney’s first pegging, and more.

Take a look via Ryan Reynolds.





I am a little bothered by the whole TVA (Time Variance Authority) inclusion, which seems like it is there to try to get more people to watch Loki. I guess it makes sense, as we have Logan / Wolverine back.

I think this film is definitely Disney’s best shot at getting Marvel back up to the box office demand it used to have. It is the first “R” rated movie for Marvel Studios.

Ryan Reynolds also posted this on X.

Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/uzlY1cEB9Z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2024

I really am wondering if there will be a popcorn bucket or not. If so how epic will it be?

Hugh Jackman got in on the excitement as well.

“Deadpool and Wolverine,” aka “Deadpool 3,” will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

What do you think? Are you ready for Disney’s first pegging?

Comment and let us know!