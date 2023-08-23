Ewan McGregor Apparently Pitched Ideas For Obi-Wan Season 2







The Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi was somewhat of a mixed bag. What originally started off as one of the Star Wars Stroy film evolved into a television series for Disney’s streaming service.



For years, fans had wanted to see a story set in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with actor Ewan McGregor returning as the exiled former Jedi master watching over a young Luke Skywalker.







But instead of that, we saw Obi-Wan try to rescue a young Princess Leia as a new Inquisitor character captures her and not a returning villain like Darth Maul or the Grand Inquisitor. The series even broke continuity by having Obi-Wan and Vader fight, as it was heavily implied in A New Hope that neither had seen each other since the battle on Mustafar.



Despite the series seemingly being a one-and-done limited series, actor Ewan McGregor has apparently been campaigning for a second season so much so that he had even pitched ideas to the series’ director, Deborah Chow.







In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chow mentioned how Ewan was telling her about his ideas for more stories to tell with the character in a second season.



“As Ewan and I finished our very last shot on the second unit, and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a ‘never say never’ situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series.“



Despite the enthusiasm for a second season, no news about a continuation has been announced since Bob Iger returned as CEO of Disney, the output of content from the company has been downsized. Only time will tell if we see Obi-Wan raise his lightsaber again. Perhaps we might even see him finally interact with a young Luke.



Source: IGN