Rumor: Star Wars Might Be Seeing Cutbacks. No Boba Fett or Obi-Wan Season 2?







Today we have a new rumor about Disney’s ‘Star Wars.’ This time it’s coming from Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison. Morrison was doing a panel at the SUPANOVA Comic Con in Melbourne, Australia. He answered some questions about his show and upcoming appearances during the panel. He also discussed why Boba Fett might not get a season 2 and mentioned “cutbacks.”

Morrison starred in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ as the titular character. Frankly, the show did not do well. Part of it was likely due to Boba Fett not acting like his character and the fact that the show felt more like another season of ‘The Mandalorian.’

Morrison even commented on the fact that Jon Favreau and scriptwriter Noah Kloor have the character talking too much, which wasn’t in character saying:

“I speak far too much. In fact, in the beginning, I was trying to pass my lines on to Ming-Na [Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand]……Sometimes, I’d say [to Favreau], ‘I think this is too much, I think this is too much.’ I said, ‘Noah, this scene tomorrow. I’m talking too much! This Boba Fett doesn’t talk this much. Look, I’ve got all these paragraphs. I think we should get rid of it and Jon’s going to Atlanta so don’t tell him!'”

They should have listened to Morrison because he was right about that.

In regards to Boba’s story becoming another chapter of the Mandalorian, Morrison joked:

“Well, that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I’m sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess.”

But what is interesting about his panel is that he talks about the “cutbacks” that might stop a second season of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ Saying they’re coming from Disney. Meanwhile, the ‘Acolyte’ is still happening, and they allegedly have an intimacy coordinator. Yeah, that doesn’t sound very ‘Star Wars’ to me.

“I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as “Disney” now too. So it’s one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, “Oh look we’re having a few changes. We’re having a few cutbacks.” And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it’s no good trying to negotiate any more money, that’s for sure. So we’ll see what happens.”

They’re also bringing back Rey after their highly divisive sequel trilogy. It’s almost like they want the brand to underperform. Maybe they need more write-offs?

Right now, Disney’s Entertainment division is seeing the most cuts. Streaming is going to be impacted by it. I’m sure the cuts are necessary, but Disney keeps picking the wrong projects to double down on. It’s not going to go the way they think.

No matter what they do, it seems that more Boba Fett is likely a no-go.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!