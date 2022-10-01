EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Queue Hit a 4 Hour Wait

I guess you can’t Lighting Lane the shopping queue at EPCOT today for the launch of the 40th Anniversary merchandise. According to WDW Magic the line for guests to purchase the special merchandise stretched out from the Creations shop and around to The Seas with Nemo and Friends. The wait time was said to be four hours long!

Still not as bad as the Figment popcorn bucket, but not good.

They even posted a video:

Wow!

Twitter is posting updates:

The EPCOT 40 merchandise line right now pic.twitter.com/4vALzc9DLk — Michael (@innoventioneast) October 1, 2022

Other sites said it was 2 hours long not 4.

The line for EPCOT 40th merchandise goes down around the construction walls and is past The Seas. Estimated wait time as of right now is 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Dka7CzLqW2 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) October 1, 2022

It’s now at about 2.5 hours.

Of course merchandise is already on eBay.

Don’t overpay. A lot of the merchandise is also on Shop Disney today and Disney said they would be adding more throughout the month.

