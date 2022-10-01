EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives on Shop Disney

Today marks the 40th Anniversary of Walt Disney World’s second park EPCOT. To celebrate several items have been added to Shop Disney including Loungefly pieces, an Alex and Ani bracelet, a Spirit Jersey and Figment plush.
Let’s take a look!
EPCOT 40th Woven Shirt – $59.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this commemorative button-up shirt with EPCOT 40 insignia on front pocket, plus multicolor print at hem.
- Woven shirt
- Full button front
- EPCOT 40 print logo on chest pocket
- Collared
- Short sleeves
- Multicolor print design at hem, both sides
- Vented hem
- Celebrating EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary
- 60% cotton / 40% rayon”
EPCOT 40th Spaceship Earth Light-Up Figure – $125
This piece measures Approximately 9” H x 9 3/4” Diameter
“Celebrate 40 years of imagination with Figment and this fully sculpted Spaceship Earth miniature featuring dramatic multicolor lighting and commemorative EPCOT 40 logo.
- Fully sculpted Spaceship Earth miniature
- Fully sculpted Figment figure
- Silvertone dome finish
- Lighted from below in multicolor hues
- Base with commemorative EPCOT 40 logo and pavillion insignia
- Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT“
EPCOT 40th Sequined Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99
“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this sequined Minnie Mouse ear headband with multicolor padded satin bow and EPCOT 40 logo.
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Sequined ears
- Muticolor print padded satin bow
- EPCOT 40 centerpiece
- Velour headband
- Non-slip velour interior“
EPCOT 40th Zip Hoodie – $52.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this commemorative zip hoodie with EPCOT 40 insignia on front and back, plus contrast raglan sleeves with colorful banding at biceps.
- Full zip hoodie
- Screen art
- EPCOT 40 logo on chest
- ”EPCOT 40: Celebrating 40 years of imagination” logo on back
- Heathered knit body
- Contrast long raglan sleeves
- Tri-color bands on sleeves
- Contrast lined hood
- Drawstring hood closure
- Pouch pockets
- Fleece fabrication interior
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester“
EPCOT 40th Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85
This piece measures 10” H x 8” W x 3 1/2” D.
“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with this stylish backpack by Loungefly. With an allover colorful print of attraction icons from the park and an ”EPCOT40” rainbow appliqué on a Spaceship Earth front pocket, it makes a wonderful souvenir of the anniversary.
- Simulated leather bag
- Allover print of EPCOT attraction icons
- Spaceship Earth front zipper pocket with rainbow stitch details
- ”ECPOT 40” applique on pocket
- Double zipper main compartment
- Rainbow Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Interior fabric lining with Figment and EPCOT attraction icons allover print“
EPCOT 40th Loungefly Wallet – $50
The wallet measures 3 3/4” H x 6 1/4” x 7/8” D
“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with this colorful wallet by Loungefly. With an allover colorful print of attraction icons from the park and an ”EPCOT40” rainbow appliqué on a 3D Spaceship Earth front pocket, it makes a wonderful and functional souvenir of the anniversary.
- Faux leather
- Colorful allover print of EPCOT attratction icons
- Spaceship Earth 3D front pocket
- Rainbow stitch detailing
- ”EPCOT40” applique on front pocket
- Zip-around closure with rainbow metal pull
- Faux leather lined interior with allover print of Figment and EPCOT park attraction icons
- Two billfold compartments“
EPCOT 40th Figment Plush 9 1/4″ Tall – $26.99
“Dare to be a dreamfinder with our Figment plush toy. This soft-stuffed dragon mascot from the Journey Into Imagination attraction celebrates EPCOT’s 40th anniversary with his special souvenir top. He’ll love to wing his way home with you for a warm and memorable hug.
- Detailed plush sculpturing
- Embroidered detailing
- Includes ”EPCOT 40” top“
EPCOT 40th T-Shirt – $24.99
Sizes S-XXL
“Commemorate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT with this colorful tee. The EPCOT 40th Anniversary logo is featured on the chest while Figment the dragon is flying around icons of famous attractions in the park on the back, making it a wonderful souvenir of the celebration.
- Soft cotton t-shirt
- EPCOT 40th Anniversary logo on left chest
- Figment artwork with EPCOT attraction icons on back
- ”Celebrating 40 years of imagination” text on back
- Ribbed crew neck
- Short sleeves
- 50% cotton / 50% polyester“
EPCOT 40th Spirit Jersey – $74.99
“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this commemorative pullover Spirit Jersey with EPCOT 40 insignia on front and back, plus printed pavilion icons on sleeves.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Puffy ink EPCOT 40 logo on chest
- Puffy ink ”EPCOT 40: Celebrating 40 years of imagination” logo across back shoulder
- Print EPCOT pavilion icons on sleeves
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- 100% cotton“
EPCOT 40th Light-Up Ornament – $29.99
This piece measures approx. 4 1/2” H x 2 1/3” W x 2 3/4” L.
“Figment is having a ball as he rests atop Spaceship Earth in this figural ornament. ”Celebrating 40 years of Imagination” at EPCOT, this detailed ornament lights up, with the dome portion glowing a rainbow of different colors.
- Fully sculpted figural ornament
- Features Spaceship Earth and Figment
- ”Celebrating 40 years of Imagination” graphics
- Light-up feature
- Dome glows different colors
- Detachable satin ribbon for hanging with lobster claw clasp
- Freestanding for desk or tree display“
EPCOT 40th MagicBand+ – $54.99
And we are at that ridiculous lilac $55 price point again.
“Now you can enjoy all the features you’ve come to love with MagicBand plus so much more! Debuting as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. It’s time to celebrate with our EPCOT ”40 Years of Imagination” design.
- Includes one MagicBand+ with EPCOT ”40 Years of Imagination” design
- Multicolor print band
- Part of the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection
- Includes rechargeable battery and charging cable“
EPCOT 40th Figment Alex and Ani Bracelet – $49.99
“Embrace the power of positivity with this bangle by Alex and Ani celebrating EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary. Figment charms all from a silver finish bracelet featuring the EPCOT 40 logo.
- Expandable for perfect fit
- Figment charm with EPCOT 40 logo
- Plus ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” ”Recycle,” and Mickey Mouse icon tags
- Silver finish
- Nickel free“
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
