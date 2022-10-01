EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives on Shop Disney

Today marks the 40th Anniversary of Walt Disney World’s second park EPCOT. To celebrate several items have been added to Shop Disney including Loungefly pieces, an Alex and Ani bracelet, a Spirit Jersey and Figment plush.

Sizes XS-XXL

“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this commemorative button-up shirt with EPCOT 40 insignia on front pocket, plus multicolor print at hem.

Woven shirt

Full button front

EPCOT 40 print logo on chest pocket

Collared

Short sleeves

Multicolor print design at hem, both sides

Vented hem

Celebrating EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary

60% cotton / 40% rayon”

This piece measures Approximately 9” H x 9 3/4” Diameter

“Celebrate 40 years of imagination with Figment and this fully sculpted Spaceship Earth miniature featuring dramatic multicolor lighting and commemorative EPCOT 40 logo.

Fully sculpted Spaceship Earth miniature

Fully sculpted Figment figure

Silvertone dome finish

Lighted from below in multicolor hues

Base with commemorative EPCOT 40 logo and pavillion insignia

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT“

“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this sequined Minnie Mouse ear headband with multicolor padded satin bow and EPCOT 40 logo.

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Sequined ears

Muticolor print padded satin bow

EPCOT 40 centerpiece

Velour headband

Non-slip velour interior“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this commemorative zip hoodie with EPCOT 40 insignia on front and back, plus contrast raglan sleeves with colorful banding at biceps.

Full zip hoodie

Screen art

EPCOT 40 logo on chest

”EPCOT 40: Celebrating 40 years of imagination” logo on back

Heathered knit body

Contrast long raglan sleeves

Tri-color bands on sleeves

Contrast lined hood

Drawstring hood closure

Pouch pockets

Fleece fabrication interior

Ribbed cuffs and hem

60% cotton / 40% polyester“

This piece measures 10” H x 8” W x 3 1/2” D.

“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with this stylish backpack by Loungefly. With an allover colorful print of attraction icons from the park and an ”EPCOT40” rainbow appliqué on a Spaceship Earth front pocket, it makes a wonderful souvenir of the anniversary.

Simulated leather bag

Allover print of EPCOT attraction icons

Spaceship Earth front zipper pocket with rainbow stitch details

”ECPOT 40” applique on pocket

Double zipper main compartment

Rainbow Loungefly logo metal pulls

Interior fabric lining with Figment and EPCOT attraction icons allover print“

The wallet measures 3 3/4” H x 6 1/4” x 7/8” D

“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with this colorful wallet by Loungefly. With an allover colorful print of attraction icons from the park and an ”EPCOT40” rainbow appliqué on a 3D Spaceship Earth front pocket, it makes a wonderful and functional souvenir of the anniversary.

Faux leather

Colorful allover print of EPCOT attratction icons

Spaceship Earth 3D front pocket

Rainbow stitch detailing

”EPCOT40” applique on front pocket

Zip-around closure with rainbow metal pull

Faux leather lined interior with allover print of Figment and EPCOT park attraction icons

Two billfold compartments“

“Dare to be a dreamfinder with our Figment plush toy. This soft-stuffed dragon mascot from the Journey Into Imagination attraction celebrates EPCOT’s 40th anniversary with his special souvenir top. He’ll love to wing his way home with you for a warm and memorable hug.

Detailed plush sculpturing

Embroidered detailing

Includes ”EPCOT 40” top“

Sizes S-XXL

“Commemorate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT with this colorful tee. The EPCOT 40th Anniversary logo is featured on the chest while Figment the dragon is flying around icons of famous attractions in the park on the back, making it a wonderful souvenir of the celebration.

Soft cotton t-shirt

EPCOT 40th Anniversary logo on left chest

Figment artwork with EPCOT attraction icons on back

”Celebrating 40 years of imagination” text on back

Ribbed crew neck

Short sleeves

50% cotton / 50% polyester“

“Celebrate 40 years of imagination in this commemorative pullover Spirit Jersey with EPCOT 40 insignia on front and back, plus printed pavilion icons on sleeves.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Puffy ink EPCOT 40 logo on chest

Puffy ink ”EPCOT 40: Celebrating 40 years of imagination” logo across back shoulder

Print EPCOT pavilion icons on sleeves

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

100% cotton“

This piece measures approx. 4 1/2” H x 2 1/3” W x 2 3/4” L.

“Figment is having a ball as he rests atop Spaceship Earth in this figural ornament. ”Celebrating 40 years of Imagination” at EPCOT, this detailed ornament lights up, with the dome portion glowing a rainbow of different colors.

Fully sculpted figural ornament

Features Spaceship Earth and Figment

”Celebrating 40 years of Imagination” graphics

Light-up feature

Dome glows different colors

Detachable satin ribbon for hanging with lobster claw clasp

Freestanding for desk or tree display“

And we are at that ridiculous lilac $55 price point again.

“Now you can enjoy all the features you’ve come to love with MagicBand plus so much more! Debuting as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. It’s time to celebrate with our EPCOT ”40 Years of Imagination” design.

Includes one MagicBand+ with EPCOT ”40 Years of Imagination” design

Multicolor print band

Part of the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection

Includes rechargeable battery and charging cable“

“Embrace the power of positivity with this bangle by Alex and Ani celebrating EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary. Figment charms all from a silver finish bracelet featuring the EPCOT 40 logo.

Expandable for perfect fit

Figment charm with EPCOT 40 logo

Plus ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” ”Recycle,” and Mickey Mouse icon tags

Silver finish

Nickel free“

