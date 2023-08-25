Dune 2 Delays Till 2024, Which Could Open Up IMAX Theaters To The Marvels







It seems that ‘Dune 2’ has been delayed until March 14, 2024, due to the Hollywood strikes. But this delay could be valuable for Disney if ‘The Marvels’ stays the course and releases on November 10, 2023. The lack of competition could help boost its box office and give it a shot at IMAX theaters.

Previously, we reported that IMAX was not going to carry ‘The Marvels’ right away as they had a deal with Warner Bros to run the second ‘Dune’ film for five-six weeks. Now that ‘Dune 2’ has been pulled until 2024, it could mean that IMAX might make a deal with Marvel / Disney for the time slot.

However, it is possible that Disney may also push back ‘The Marvels’ as well.

What’s concerning is that it seems the studios don’t think a deal with SAG-AFTRA will be happening anytime soon if they are pushing back films that are almost three months away. ‘Dune 2’ was supposed to be released on November 17, 2023, which is just one week shy of three months from now.

Rumors have been swirling that the Hollywood studios are bracing for strikes lasting into late 2023 and early 2024 at this point. As more films that were to release late this year get pushed back, it is making that scenario seem more and more likely.

The question now is if Disney will take this opportunity to try and get their Marvel film into IMAX theaters and push through with a November release, giving it less competition for ‘The Marvels.’ Disney needs some theatrical wins, and frankly ‘The Marvels’ was likely going to get destroyed by ‘Dune 2.’ Now it may have a chance to make some money with competition out of the way and get the IMAX screen time they lost.

When ‘The Haunted Mansion’ was released Disney went ahead with the premier, using Cast Members to entertain the crowd instead of the actors. Would they do it again with a Marvel film?

We shall see what Disney does. If it comes down to it will they release the film without the actors promoting it or will they push it back?

