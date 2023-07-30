The Marvels Won’t Be Shown On IMAX Due to Dune 2







You might be out of luck if you were counting on seeing ‘The Marvels’ in an IMAX theater. It seems that ‘Dune 2’ has IMAX locked down.

During the IMAX earnings call, CEO Richard Gelfond told investors that ‘Dune 2’ would have a “very long run time in IMAX” at five to six weeks, stating, “There’s another great movie coming out around that time, which is The Marvels from Marvel, and we can’t play it because we are committed to Dune.” The second “Dune” movie is locking out the Marvel competitor.

Currently ‘Dune 2’ has been moved from the week after “The Marvels” on November 17 to a week ahead of “The Marvels” on November 3.

Of course, if ‘Dune 2’ would move to another date, then ‘The Marvels’ would have a chance at the big screen theaters. This is possible as the strike could delay ‘Dune 2’ till 2024. We have already seen many announcements about film delays, including the next “Ghostbusters” and the next “Spider-verse” movies.

The IMAX CEO says he doesn’t believe that the film will move to 2024 at this time.

“In terms of [‘Dune,’] my own opinion is that it’s highly unlikely to move, and it’s an educated opinion, meaning I spent a lot of time on the facts.”

Never say never. Marvel likely needs every theater they can get for “The Marvels,” given the seeming lack of interest in the film. However, if Disney stays the course for its release on November 10 and other films pull out till 2024, it could drive audiences to see the movie as they have limited options.

Either way, IMAX sees it as a “win.”

We shall see what happens.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Sources: Comicbook.com, The Direct