Disney’s Announces Possible Additions to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom

When you hear the term “blue sky” in regards to Disney Imagineering it means possibilities of what could be. A wish list of items they want to add to an area or attraction. Of course those often change and evolve. Today at D23 Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro discussed some of the possibilities coming to Walt Disney World.

First Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland U.S.A. was the focus of some ideas that they are working on. But it’s clear no matter what they choose, Dinoland has a limited time.

Two IP were mentioned for the area. 1. is the long rumored ‘Zootopia’ addition, since they are adding a Zootopia area in Shanghai, what’s another one? 2. The second idea presented was based on ‘Moana.’

The concept art shown

Over at Magic Kingdom it seems they want to expand “beyond” Thunder Mountain Railroad into new areas that would based on “Coco” and “Encanto.”

Finally the teased a Disney’s villains section beyond the realms of ‘Coco’ and ‘Encanto.’ Instead of a 5th gate it seems they want to just do an expansion.

I guarantee this is all due to Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe park that is coming in a couple of years.

Right now it’s all just “blue sky” ideas and nothing has been finalized or decided on. It’s likely that it’s just Disney testing the waters to see what people show interest in, but the ideas are intriguing.

But remember. Just because Disney says they want to do something does not mean they will do something.

Once a year we all get together and watch Disney tell us about stuff they are gonna do but never do. What a fun tradition this is becoming. At least now they are just saying hey we might do this but prob won’t rather than pretending. #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/WBo3PSXiEP — Expedition Theme Park (@ExpThemePark) September 11, 2022



