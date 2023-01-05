Disneyland Submarines Already Rusting Following Refurbishment?

Following a year long refurbishment project the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage attraction reopened in July of 2022. The attraction had been closed for some time following the park’s reopening after closing due to the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.







In July of 2021 walls were put up around the attraction and the lagoon was completely drained beginning a lengthy refurbishment process. The refurbishment added new paint, coral, seaweed, enhanced special effects and lighting and also added Hank from Finding Dory.







However despite the lengthy work and dedication to the overall experience of the attraction one element appears to have not been taken into account. That being the ride vehicles.







In some photos provided by the Orange County Registry it appears that multiple vehicles, which are partially submerged submarines, have significant amounts of rust. This is not a good sign since any indication of poor metals on a vehicle like that could be a safety hazard.











Having rust showing doesn’t instill confidence in those wanting to ride the attraction. They may wonder what would happen if it started to leak, in an enclosed space, with only one exit.



This is not the only sign of negligence as across both Disneyland and Walt Disney World there have been sinking boats on both Splash Mountain rides and some of the boats on It’s A Small World appear to be in poor condition.







With Disney’s public image already facing much backlash on various different fronts the idea that their theme parks might not even be safe or up to code might definitely throw people off from wanting to visit their resorts.



Competition from places like Universal Studios, especially with the upcoming Epic Universe expansion, might try to take advantage of this fact.



Source: OC Register



Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



