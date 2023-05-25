Disney World Hosting a Once Upon A Wish Party







During World Princess Week, Aug. 20-26, Walt Disney World will host a special wish-granting event with a “Once Upon A Wish Party.”

The “Once Upon A Wish Party” is a special event for wish families. The party will be a full day of enchanting surprises, inspiration, and adventures fit for a hero or heroine of wish families.

This special wish party will involve treats and character meet and greets. Wish kids visiting from all across the country will be proclaimed royalty for the evening.

Invitations to “Once Upon a Wish Party”

In Disney fashion, this royal party will include invitations. Currently, wish granters and magic makers are working to deliver magical invitations to our guests of honor. For example, earlier this week, Minnie Mouse joined Disney cast members and the Make-A-Wish team at Ventura Elementary School in Florida to let 7-year-old Scarlett know her wish of having a “Disney Princess experience” was coming true. She was the first wish kid to be invited to the event.

“She’s going to have this super special experience and be able to go to the royal ball as a princess … I know she’s going to enjoy every single second of it,” Scarlett’s mom said. “To see her happy and completely fulfilled is every mother’s dream. It means so much that she’ll be able to experience life as a normal kid at a theme park where we don’t have to think about a lot of the medical stuff that has consumed our lives in the past.”

When she heard the news, Scarlett, a lifelong fan of Disney Princesses, was surrounded by nearly 100 of her fellow first-grade classmates and teachers. Scarlett’s family learned she would need a heart transplant when she was very young. After undergoing many surgeries and a heart transplant at 18 months old, her school brought comfort to her after so much time in the hospital. Due to this, Make-A-Wish worked hard to deliver her invitation right before school let out for the summer.

Disney Granting Wishes

“Disney is the largest wish granter in the world, and over our more than 40-year relationship, we’ve granted some pretty incredible wishes together,” said Leslie Motter, Make-A-Wish America president, and CEO. “Whatever Disney does, they go all out. I can’t wait to see the new happy memories Scarlett and our other attending wish families will be able to make at what is sure to be an unforgettable event.”

Walt Disney World continues as one of the largest wish granters in the world. For example, Disney recently celebrated the 150,000th Disney-inspired wish with 16-year-old Mikayla from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, who began her battle fighting cancer three years ago. The partnership between Disney and Maka-A-Wish has lasted over 40 years. To learn more about Disney’s partnership with Make-A-Wish, you can consult wish.com/Disney.