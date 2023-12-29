Disney Will Release Two Monthly Lines in 2024 – Disney Eats and Stitch Attacks Snacks Series







If you are like me, you have been wondering what the new monthly series will be for 2024. Over the last several years, Disney has chosen a theme and then released a monthly collection at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Shop Disney. Some of the popular collections were Minnie Mouse the Main Attraction, Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction, Stitch, and even this past year’s Disney Decades Collection.

Now Disney will double down and give us two monthly, food-themed collections for 2024: a Disney Eats collection and a Stitch Attacks Snacks series.

Stitch Attacks Snacks

Each month, Disney will release a plush and pin set with a different Disney snack for that month. The series will start on January 9, 2024, with Stitch holding a Mickey pretzel and a pin set with Stitch and Angel sharing the same treat.

These items will also be available in Walt Disney World and Disneyland in January too.

Disney Eats Series

Starting on January 16, 2024, Shop Disney (and soon after Disney Parks) will feature a new collection focusing on Disney snacks. Some items coming include a popcorn crossbody bag, t-shirts, a Spirit Jersey, sleepwear, a button-down shirt, and more!

(The Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwich pillow smells like an ice cream sandwich.)

Then, starting in February, Disney will release a monthly collection called the “Disney Eats Pizza” collection.

“And this is just beginning! shopDisney, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort will be dishing out the most delectable new merch from the Disney Eats Collection every month in 2024.”

Source: Disney Parks Blog