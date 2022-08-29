Disney Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jerseys Pop Up on Shop Disney

September starts in just a couple of days and Halloween is quickly approaching. Today Shop Disney just dropped a Halloween Spirit Jersey design and you can choose which park you want to represent or just celebrate the holiday Disney style.
Let’s take a look!
General Halloween Mickey Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Size XS-XXL
“You’ll have a ”Happy Halloween” with this tie-dye Spirit Jersey featuring Mickey-in-pumpkin-costume and mouse-eared Ghost images. Made for Halloweening all through spooky season.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Black faded to orange tie-dye design
- Vibrant color
- Mickey Mouse with pumpkin hat screen print on chest
- Puffy Ghost art with Mickey in pumpkin costume and ”Happy Halloween” text on back shoulder
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton”
Walt Disney World Halloween Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey -$74.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Get ready for spooky season with this tie dye Spirit Jersey with puffy Mickey-in-pumpkin-costume and mouse-eared Ghost images, plus a spookified Walt Disney World logo. Made for Halloweening all through the season!
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Black faded to orange tie-dye design
- Vibrant color
- Puffy ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)
- Puffy Mickey Mouse in pumpkin costume art on both sides
- Puffy Ghost art and Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
Disneyland Halloween Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Get ready for spooky season with this tie dye Spirit Jersey with puffy Mickey-in-pumpkin-costume and mouse-eared Ghost images, plus a spookified Disneyland logo. Made for Halloweening all through the season!
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Black faded to orange tie-dye design
- Vibrant color
- Puffy ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)
- Puffy Mickey Mouse in pumpkin costume art on both sides
- Puffy Ghost art and Disneyland logo on back shoulder
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% cotton“
These are available on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
