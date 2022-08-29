Disney Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jerseys Pop Up on Shop Disney

September starts in just a couple of days and Halloween is quickly approaching. Today Shop Disney just dropped a Halloween Spirit Jersey design and you can choose which park you want to represent or just celebrate the holiday Disney style.

Let’s take a look!

Size XS-XXL

“You’ll have a ”Happy Halloween” with this tie-dye Spirit Jersey featuring Mickey-in-pumpkin-costume and mouse-eared Ghost images. Made for Halloweening all through spooky season.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Black faded to orange tie-dye design

Vibrant color

Mickey Mouse with pumpkin hat screen print on chest

Puffy Ghost art with Mickey in pumpkin costume and ”Happy Halloween” text on back shoulder

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton”

Sizes XS-XXL

“Get ready for spooky season with this tie dye Spirit Jersey with puffy Mickey-in-pumpkin-costume and mouse-eared Ghost images, plus a spookified Walt Disney World logo. Made for Halloweening all through the season!

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Black faded to orange tie-dye design

Vibrant color

Puffy ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)

Puffy Mickey Mouse in pumpkin costume art on both sides

Puffy Ghost art and Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Get ready for spooky season with this tie dye Spirit Jersey with puffy Mickey-in-pumpkin-costume and mouse-eared Ghost images, plus a spookified Disneyland logo. Made for Halloweening all through the season!

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Black faded to orange tie-dye design

Vibrant color

Puffy ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)

Puffy Mickey Mouse in pumpkin costume art on both sides

Puffy Ghost art and Disneyland logo on back shoulder

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% cotton“

These are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!