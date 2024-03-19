Disney+ Snags Most of the Anime ‘Macross’ Series, But Not All!







Do you know what would make Disney+ so much better? Unedited versions of movies like Splash? No. Adding the missing Simpsons episodes? Nah. The answer is anime, namely Macross!

Yes, the legendary mecha series is coming to Disney’s streaming service! The news was posted on the series’ official website. Although a date for Macross‘s global launch hasn’t been announced, it appears it will happen this year.

“It has been decided that the ‘Macross’ series will be distributed in Japan and around the world in 2024 on the content brand ‘Star’ of Disney’s official video distribution service Disney+!“

However, American Disney+ subscribers will need to make some concessions. Not all of the eighteen Macross series will be available Stateside.

Two of the eighteen series will be locked down strictly for the Japanese audience:

“The Super Dimension Fortress Macross” (Limited distribution in Japan)

“The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love?” (Limited distribution in Japan)

Although it’s a bummer we won’t get everything, there’s a possible workaround. If you use a VPN, you may be able to access the complete Disney+ Japanese library.

Otherwise, you’ll be limited to only these titles:

“The Super Dimension Fortress Macross Flash Back2012”

“The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II -LOVERS AGAIN-“

“Macross Plus”

“Macross Plus MOVIE EDITION” “All four episodes of “Macross Plus” have been re-edited, new footage has been added, and the final scene is different.”

“Macross 7”

“Macross 7 the Movie: The Galaxy is Calling Me!”

“Macross Dynamite 7”

“Macross Zero”

“Macross F”

“Macross F the Movie ~Itsuwarinoutahime~”

“Macross F the Movie ~Goodbye Tsubasa~”

“Theatrical Short Macross F ~Labyrinth of Time~”

“Macross FB7 Ore no Tawo Kike!”

“Macross Delta”

“Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Valkyrie”

“Macross Delta the Movie Absolutely LIVE!!!!!!”

Macross first came across the Pacific in the early 1980s, retitled as Robotech. It continued under that tile for many years and across several films into the early 2010s.

Do you have fond memories of Robotech or Macross? Let us know!

[Source: Macross Official Website]

[Source: Gizmodo]