Disney Person Reached Out About Bluey Censorship With “Family Meeting” Episode

Yesterday I posted an article about the censorship of the kid focused show ‘Bluey.’ Particularly the Disney+ version where we have seen some odd censorship and one episode about farting called “Family Meeting” was completely removed from the Season 3 line up.

After that article posted someone from Disney Branded Television reached out via email to explain the “background only” reason for why it isn’t included in Season 3 on Disney+.

According to them it didn’t meet guidelines at the time, but now that other platforms are airing it (and likely because parents are questioning it) it is a good time to “reevaluate” the episode.

Here’s what they said:

“Family Meeting” will roll out on U.S. platforms soon. Some of the “Bluey” content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.

So good news. It seems Disney is likely going to "reevaluate" the 'Bluey' content on their service, at least for the "Family Meeting" episode. Maybe moving forward they won't be so strict on their S&P guidelines. A pooping pony isn't really something that should be cut out either. But at least they are listening and indicating they will rethink the guidelines.