Disney Plus Parental Controls – How to Change Them







The entirety of Marvel’s Echo just dropped on Disney Plus, but you may not see it in your lineup if Parental Controls are turned on. We’ll show you how to turn them off.

Sometime over the past couple of months, Disney Plus changed the default settings even for customers who’ve been subscribed for years. This “update” automatically sets the Parental Controls to siphon out TV-MA content.

So, in order to see things that aren’t at all kid-friendly, you’ll need to add the adult-rated stuff via Content Rating. To do this, follow these steps:

Navigate to your profiles and select Edit profiles Select the profile you’d like to edit Under Parental Controls, select Content Rating Enter your password Choose the content rating you’d like to set and click Save

Any changes made to the Content Ratings on Disney+ will apply to Hulu content, too.

It’s a little odd that R-rated content is not on the top of the list. I doubt we’ll be seeing full-frontal nudity in an MCU TV series. Then again, if Disney gets desperate, the various IPs could go full Caligula.

However, you may not be the one who mainly watches Disney Plus. In that case, you’ll want to enable the stricter settings.

If you want to go full helicopter parent, you can enable Junior Mode in Disney Plus. This provides an “easy-to-navigate Disney+ interface that only features content suitable for viewers of all ages and is free of commercial interruptions. You can also enable the Kid-Proof Exit feature to ensure young viewers aren’t navigating to other profiles without completing an exit challenge.”

Considering that several streaming services have rebranded over the past few years, should Disney do the same? Why have Parental Controls when you could have Miramax+ or something similar?

