Disney May Be Phasing Out Spirit Jerseys For Their Own Celebration Crew Shirts? -Rumor







There is a new rumor coming from WDWNT (full credit to them) stating that Disney is phasing out Spirit Jerseys and replacing them with their own Celebration Crew shirts. The rumor suggests that this is due to the high manufacturing costs associated with the Spirit Jersey brand.

Spirit Jersey is actually the name of the company that produces these products. If you have been buying the jerseys from Disney, you know the prices have crept up higher and higher every year. The more recent ones have been costing around $79.99 each, which is a lot more than the price of about $60 they were a few years ago.

Now, according to WDWNT, Disney is rumored to be looking to phase out the Spirit Jerseys or at least offer their own competing pieces at a lower cost.

For example, the Stitch Celebration Crew Shirt on Shop Disney is only $49.99 and goes up to a 3XL instead of just an XXL.

The park version of the Stitch Celebration Crew shirt does have Walt Disney World on the back of it like a normal WDW Spirit Jersey, but it costs $15 more at $64.99. Yeah, I do not think having Walt Disney World on the back should cost that much more, but it’s still cheaper than $80.

Of course, this is simply a rumor for now. It is possible that Disney runs their shirts simultaneously with Spirit Jersey offerings. Or it could mean that their deal with the manufacturer is coming to an end soon, and they want to put their own offerings up for sale preemptively.

Just recently, Disney released a new Donald Duck and Goofy Play in the Parks Spirit Jersey. They keep adding new ones. However, as WDWNT points out, a new black Celebration Crew Walt Disney World shirt looks almost identical to a black Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey.

We will see if they add more of their Celebrations Crew shirts while clearing out the Spirit Jersey offerings. Till they stop releasing Spirit Jerseys all together, it’s just a rumor. But I think this one could end up being true.

Time will tell.

Source: WDWNT