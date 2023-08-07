Disney Halloween Wearables Including New Spirit Jersey and Ears Now Available Online







Disney has just dropped their Halloween collection on Shop Disney including clothing and accessories. The collection features a new Spirit Jersey, ears, Loungefly, and more!

Let’s take a look!

Spirit Jerseys

“Mickey makes like a jack-o’-lantern to celebrate the spooky season on this all-cotton Spirit Jersey with puffy ”D” emblem on chest and Walt Disney World logo on back shoulder. Allover pumpkin print on midsection and sleeves provides an extra sweet treat with zero tricks!”

Sizes XS-XXL are available.

Sizes 4-14 are available.

Sizes XS-3XL are available.

“Mickey’s really looking forward to Halloween even though he can barely bring himself to watch as he nervously peers through his gloves on this pullover hoodie. The cozy cotton top includes a pouch pocket to keep your hands warm on a night of chills.

Mickey Mouse screen art

Heathered jersey knit

Lined hood with drawstring tie

Pouch pocket

Ribbed cuffs and hem“

“Direct from the pumpkin patch, this Mickey Mouse Halloween ear headband is the perfect pick of the season. With simulated leather ears in the shape of Mickey jack-o’-lanterns, this fun and festive headband makes any outfit ready for the spooky season at the Park and beyond.

Soft padded Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern ears

Simulated leather

Contrast non-slip velour interior“

“A haunting you will go with this Mickey Mouse Halloween mini backpack by Loungefly. With glow-in-the-dark jack-o’-lantern eyes and other accents, puffy ears and an allover pattern featuring Mickey and Friends dressed up for All Hallows’ Eve, it’s the cutest, spookiest accessory to show off at the Disney Parks or anywhere the spirit takes you.”

“Here’s to boo! Get in the spirit with this Minnie Mouse Halloween ear headband featuring adorably spooky glow-in-the-dark art of Minnie dressed as a vampire. With faux fur ears and simulated leather headband, it’s more than an instant costume win, it’s Minnie Mwah-ha-ha-ouse at her fun and festive best.”

“You’ll be positively glowing this Halloween when wearing this frightfully fun baseball cap. A Mickey ear hat appears above the glow-in-the-dark bat on the front, while those walking behind will be greeted with a luminous ”Boo!” from the glow-in-the-dark exclamation on the back. Plus, under a black light, the subtle allover pattern glows!”

“This frightfully fun Halloween backpack is perfect for everyday use or for loading up with candy when out trick or treating! Mickey and his friends, including Minnie, Donald and Goofy, are dressed up for All Hallows’ Eve in the allover shadowy print on this sturdy and spacious bag you can carry around to all your favorite haunts.”

M4/W6 – M9/W11

“You’ll have happy feet when you go trick or treating in these Halloween clogs by Crocs. A colorful allover print of grinning Mickey jack-o’-lanterns is complemented by a large vinyl glow-in-the-dark Mickey jack-o’-lantern appliqué so you’ll enjoy visiting all your favorite haunts on All Hallows’ Eve.”

“Mickey’s grin stretches from ear to ear on this Halloween baseball cap. The Mickey icon jack-o’-lantern design features glow-in-the-dark detailing while the 3D ears add an extra dimension of fun. Wear it to all your favorite haunts when you’re out trick or treating.”

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Mickey’s really looking forward to Halloween even though he can barely bring himself to watch as he nervously peers through his gloves on the tappable icon of this MagicBand+ that features his trick or treating friends on the strap.”

XS-3X sizes available

“I’ll meet you in my spooky place wearing this haunting Halloween tee featuring Mickey and Minnie in masquerade costumes, plus a Haunted Castle that may just drive you batty!”

“Things that make you go ”eek!” There are stormy clouds ahead for Halloween happenings when wearing this turbulent tie-dye camp shirt. Embroidered art of a nervous Mickey peering through his gloves features on the front pocket plus an embroidered half-moon, cobweb, spider, and coffin add their haunting presence.”

Sizes XS-3X

“Mickey bites his nails in f-f-f-fear on this Halloween 2023 pullover sweatshirt. He’s joined by Minnie and Chip ‘n Dale on the front of this cotton top that celebrates ”Horrors, Haunts and Hayrides.” The super soft fleece fabrication interior will keep you warm although Mickey clearly has the chills.”

Sizes 3-14

“Minnie haunts the front of this f-f-f-frightfully cool Halloween top! Set on a bold pink and black tie-dye fabric, she is pictured dressed in a vampire costume that’s to die for. With its short flutter sleeves and vented hem, this ghoulish garment is one you will always be fangful for.”

Sizes 3-14

“Mickey and the gang are all made-up for a big masquerade party and trick-or-treat time on this all-cotton tee with allover print featuring Mickey, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n Dale in creepy Halloween costumes.”

Sizes XS-3XL

“Dressed in their f-f-f-f-rightfully fun Halloween outfits, Mickey and his friends appear as shadows of their former selves on this pullover sweatshirt. A sinister looking Pluto and Donald join a spooked Chip ‘n Dale and Goofy along with some colorful bats. And while the fleece fabrication interior will keep you warm, the outside will provide others with plenty of chills.”

There are even more pieces available!

I had to order the Hay Ride Sweatshirt. It was just too cute!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!