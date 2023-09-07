Disney+ Goosebumps Premier Date and Teaser Trailer Released







Disney Branded Television has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television to create a brand new ‘Goosebumps’ series based on R.L. Stein’s beloved books. Previously we got a first-look at the cast and now we have some more information.

When will ‘Goosebumps’ release on Disney+?

There is one perfect date for this and Disney chose it. The new show will be released on Friday, October 13th as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream”. It really is the ideal date choice.

It will air on Hulu as well as part of their “Huluween” line-up.

The first two episodes will also be available on Freeform on October 13th as part of their “31 Nights of Halloween.” Disney wants to get people interested so they pay up for Disney+ or Hulu.

How many episodes will the show have?

The show will start with five episodes but will have ten episodes in total, with one released each week after the initial five on Friday the 13th. Episode six will release on October 20, Episode seven will release on October 27, and so on.

The show synopsis reads: “The show follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

Here is a teaser called “Don’t Blink”

