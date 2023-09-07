First Look At Disney+ Goosebumps Cast Released







Disney is still moving ahead with their new “Goosebumps” show based on R.L. Stein’s incredibly popular book series. The new show will be released to Disney+ next month as a joint effort from both Sony Pictures Television and Disney Branded Television. The Wrap gave us a look at the cast and a bit about the show.

It takes place “three decades after a teenage boy named Harold Biddle passed away, the friends throw a Halloween party in his old house, prompting a new haunted reality to come to life.”

The synopsis for the show gives us even more information.

“The horror comedy follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

It sounds an awful lot like the 2010 ‘Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated show to me, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I loved that show.

The actors starring in the show include Justin Long, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Ana Yi Puig, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Rachel Harris and Rob Huebel.

The new “Goosebumps” show was created and is being executive produced by the director of the first “Goosebumps” film in 2015, Rob Letterman, along with Nick Stoller.

What do you think? Are you excited about the new show?

Comment and let us know!

Sources: The Wrap, ComingSoon,