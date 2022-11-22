Disney Finally Offers Discount on Galactic Starcruiser BUT Only for DVC

Disney seems to be finally admitting they need to cut the prices on the Galactic Starcruiser as it’s not even a year old and people are not going in the numbers they expected. From reports of the hotel only reaching 25% capacity to the months of open availability, Disney has a problem. Their first discounts are finally rolling out but the only people who can access them are the Disney Vacation Club Members.

Starting in January 2023 DVC members can get a 30% discount on select “cruises” aboard the ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ Halcyon.

According to an email sent out eligible DVC members can get 30% off original Points Chart Values on select voyages and they cause use points only or a combination of points and cash to book the rooms.

Here are the available dates:

January 11 – 13, 2023

January 17 – 19, 2023

January 19 – 21, 2023

January 21 – 23, 2023

January 25 – 27, 2023

January 31 – February 2, 2023

February 12 – 14, 2023

February 28 – March 2, 2023

March 2 – 4, 2023

Important offer details:

Members must be eligible for Membership Extras to take advantage of this special offer. Limit one cabin per offer.

Points must be used to pay for at least one Member; a combination of Points or cash may be used to book additional Guests. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts, is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may be modified or withdrawn without prior notice.

Activities, entertainment and Characters are subject to change.

Reservation must be made prior to the last 4 months of your Use Year for stays during that Use Year.

Reservation is subject to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Terms and Conditions—which can be found on the Booking Confirmation Email received after booking—and the Disney Vacation Club Cancellation Policy.

Offer is only available for standard cabins and not valid for suite accommodations.

Offer dates are not guaranteed and are subject to change without notice.

*A nonrefundable $95 transaction fee applies per confirmed Disney Collection reservation. You will receive a call requesting payment within 72 hours of completing your booking. If payment is not received within 72 hours following this call, Disney Vacation Club reserves the right to cancel the reservation.”

Of course the fans that don’t have Disney Vacation Club must still pay the ridiculous full price for these LARPing voyages.

I’m watching to see how long it takes for them to “fire sale” tickets to the general public. Right now it’s completely open in 2023.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!