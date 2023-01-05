Disney Dining Promo Card Offers Up To $750 For Dining This Summer

The rumored Disney Dining Promo Card has dropped. While not nearly as good as a Disney Dining Plan or Free Dining, it’s better than nothing! You can get the Disney Dining Promo Card with the purchase of a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day vacation package that includes a room at a select Disney resort.

“Use your digital Disney Dining Promo Card to purchase meals, snacks, treats and beverages at select participating dining locations across Walt Disney World Resort. Enjoy a delicious bite on the go from quick-service venues, food carts and more. Or, sit down to a leisurely dinner at a table-service restaurant (advance reservations are highly recommended). Exclusions apply.”

The offer is valid for arrival on most nights from June 25-June 30, 2023; July 1-July 10; 2023, June 25 to June 30, 2023; and August 1- September 12, 2023.

Now note it is “up to a $750” card depending on where you stay. Also the value of the card is dependent on when you book too. Disney is specifically trying to fill up certain parts of the summer, which is odd as summer is normally one of their busiest times.

Here are the available resort hotels and information:

Select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts- Up to $150 Per Room, Per Night:

Receive $150 per room, per night applied to a digital Disney Dining Promo Card—for packages with the following arrival dates:

Most nights July 1 to July 10, 2023

Most nights August 1 to September 14, 2023

Receive $125 per room, per night applied to a digital Disney Dining Promo Card—for packages with the following arrival dates:

Most nights June 25 to June 30, 2023

Most nights July 11 to July 31, 2023

The offer is valid at the following Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Select Disney Moderate Resorts:

Receive $100 per room, per night applied to a digital Disney Dining Promo Card—for packages with the following arrival dates:

Most nights July 1 to July 10, 2023

Most nights August 1 to September 14, 2023

Receive $75 per room, per night applied to a digital Disney Dining Promo Card—for packages with the following arrival dates:

Most nights June 25 to June 30, 2023

Most nights July 11 to July 31, 2023

Valid for these select Moderate Resort Hotels:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney Value Resorts:

Receive $50 per room, per night applied to a digital Disney Dining Promo Card—for packages with the following arrival dates:

Most nights July 1 to July 10, 2023

Most nights August 1 to September 14, 2023

Receive $35 per room, per night applied to a digital Disney Dining Promo Card—for packages with the following arrival dates:

Most nights June 25 to June 30, 2023

Most nights July 11 to July 31, 2023

Valid for these select Value Resort Hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The number of packages available for this offer is limited. Everyone in the same room must be on the same package. Advance reservations are required. Fine Print (Lots of fine print) Minimum 4-day theme park ticket required.

Minimum 4-night length of stay required.

Tickets are valid beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for details.

$750 Disney Dining Promo Card for stays at select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts. The value of the Disney Dining Promo Card is determined by Disney Resort hotel and length of stay.

One Disney Dining Promo Card per room—valid for room-and-ticket packages that include up to $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card. If a package includes more than $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card, the value will be distributed across more than one Disney Dining Promo Card.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

Gratuities are not included.

To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations AND the tickets included in this package are required for the same park on the same date for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations are limited and subject to availability. View the theme park reservation availability calendar. Important Details About the Disney Dining Promo Card The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is redeemable at select participating food and beverage locations at the Walt Disney World Resort. Locations that are unable to accept the Disney Dining Promo Card include, but are not limited to: Merchandise locations and candy kitchens Dining locations at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel Dining locations at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Dining locations at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Dining locations at Walt Disney World Official Hotels at Bonnet Creek Dining locations at Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card will be sent to you via email when you check in at your Disney Resort hotel.

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is not valid after September 30, 2023.

Issued by, and represents a legal obligation solely of, Disney Gift Card Services Inc.

Lost, damaged or stolen cards may be replaced only if original proof-of-purchase receipt and complete card number are provided.

For card balance inquiries, call (877) 650-4327.

View terms and conditions.

Savor a world of flavor as you dine and unwind during your stay! To book this offer contact Disney at (407) 934-7639 or contact your preferred travel partner. What do you think? Comment and let us know!