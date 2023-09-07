Disney Dining Promo Card Deal For Up To $1000 Released For Walt Disney World

Disney already announced the return of the Disney Dining Plan for 2024, but now we have a special Disney Dining Promo Card for the Holiday season. This new card offers up to $1000 in credit for Disney Dining at the Walt Disney World Resort when you purchase a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day vacation package that includes a resort stay and tickets.
It’s not free dining, but it’s something. Disney must really want to get money on the books and rooms filled by the end of the fiscal year this month. They only seem to roll out holiday deals, and especially food deals, when they want to get bookings rolling in.
The card is a digital dining card that will be emailed to you after you check in to your resort hotel.
The offer is valid on the following dates, which are limited time frames until 2024.
- Most nights October 27 to November 1, 2023
- Most nights November 25 to November 29, 2023
- Most nights December 9 to December 25, 2023
- Most Sunday to Tuesday nights January 9 to March 5, 2024
Like most Disney deals this one varies depending on the expense of the room you choose.
Up to $200 per room / per night at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Up to $200 per room / per night at Disney Deluxe Resorts
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Up to $120 per room / per night at Disney Moderate Resort Hotels
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Up to $60 per room / per night at Disney Value Resort Hotels
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
You can call (407) 939-5277 to book today or contact your authorized travel partner.
Here is the fine print for the Dining Card
The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is redeemable at select participating food and beverage locations at the Walt Disney World Resort. Locations that are unable to accept the Disney Dining Promo Card include, but are not limited to:
- Merchandise locations and candy kitchens
- Dining locations at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel
- Dining locations at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
- Dining locations at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels
- Dining locations at Walt Disney World Official Hotels at Bonnet Creek
- Dining locations at Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels
- The digital Disney Dining Promo Card will be sent to you via email after you check in at your Disney Resort hotel.
- The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is not valid after March 21, 2024.
- Issued by, and represents a legal obligation solely of, Disney Gift Card Services Inc.
- Lost, damaged or stolen cards may be replaced only if original proof-of-purchase receipt and complete card number are provided.
- For card balance inquiries, call (877) 650-4327.”
The fine print for everything else.
- The number of packages available for this offer is limited.
- Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
- Advance reservations are required.
- Minimum 4-day theme park ticket required.
- Minimum 4-night length of stay required.
- Tickets are valid beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for details.
- $1,000 Disney Dining Promo Card for stays at select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts. The value of the Disney Dining Promo Card is determined by Disney Resort hotel and length of stay.
- One Disney Dining Promo Card per room—valid for room-and-ticket packages that include up to $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card. If a package includes more than $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card, the value will be distributed across more than one Disney Dining Promo Card.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, and Club Level Rooms & Suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.
- Gratuities are not included.
- Theme park reservations are required. Through January 8, 2024, to enter a theme park, both a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for Guests ages 3 and up. View the theme park reservation availability calendar.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.