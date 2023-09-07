Disney Dining Promo Card Deal For Up To $1000 Released For Walt Disney World







Disney already announced the return of the Disney Dining Plan for 2024, but now we have a special Disney Dining Promo Card for the Holiday season. This new card offers up to $1000 in credit for Disney Dining at the Walt Disney World Resort when you purchase a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day vacation package that includes a resort stay and tickets.

It’s not free dining, but it’s something. Disney must really want to get money on the books and rooms filled by the end of the fiscal year this month. They only seem to roll out holiday deals, and especially food deals, when they want to get bookings rolling in.

The card is a digital dining card that will be emailed to you after you check in to your resort hotel.

The offer is valid on the following dates, which are limited time frames until 2024.

Most nights October 27 to November 1, 2023

Most nights November 25 to November 29, 2023

Most nights December 9 to December 25, 2023

Most Sunday to Tuesday nights January 9 to March 5, 2024

Like most Disney deals this one varies depending on the expense of the room you choose.

Up to $200 per room / per night at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Up to $200 per room / per night at Disney Deluxe Resorts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Up to $120 per room / per night at Disney Moderate Resort Hotels

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Up to $60 per room / per night at Disney Value Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

You can call (407) 939-5277 to book today or contact your authorized travel partner.

Here is the fine print for the Dining Card

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is redeemable at select participating food and beverage locations at the Walt Disney World Resort. Locations that are unable to accept the Disney Dining Promo Card include, but are not limited to:

Merchandise locations and candy kitchens

Dining locations at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel

Dining locations at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Dining locations at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels

Dining locations at Walt Disney World Official Hotels at Bonnet Creek

Dining locations at Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card will be sent to you via email after you check in at your Disney Resort hotel.

The digital Disney Dining Promo Card is not valid after March 21, 2024.

Issued by, and represents a legal obligation solely of, Disney Gift Card Services Inc.

Lost, damaged or stolen cards may be replaced only if original proof-of-purchase receipt and complete card number are provided.

For card balance inquiries, call (877) 650-4327.”

The fine print for everything else.

The number of packages available for this offer is limited.

Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.

Advance reservations are required.

Minimum 4-day theme park ticket required.

Minimum 4-night length of stay required.

Tickets are valid beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for details.

$1,000 Disney Dining Promo Card for stays at select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts. The value of the Disney Dining Promo Card is determined by Disney Resort hotel and length of stay.

One Disney Dining Promo Card per room—valid for room-and-ticket packages that include up to $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card. If a package includes more than $1,000 on a Disney Dining Promo Card, the value will be distributed across more than one Disney Dining Promo Card.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-bedroom villas, and Club Level Rooms & Suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.

Gratuities are not included.

Theme park reservations are required. Through January 8, 2024, to enter a theme park, both a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for Guests ages 3 and up. View the theme park reservation availability calendar.

