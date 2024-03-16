Disney Cruise Line Itineraries for Summer 2025 – Europe, Alaska, The Bahamas and Caribbean







Disney Parks Blog has announced a slew of new and continuing experiences for Summer 2025. Itinerary options include the Disney Fantasy’s first ever European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Details below are paraphrased from Disney (and all images are copyright: Disney).

Disney Cruise Line Booking Windows for Summer 2025

Clients that are Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club and select other affinity groups may take advantage of the following extended early booking windows:

Pearl Castaway Club Members: March 18, 2024

Platinum Castaway Club Members, Golden Oak and Club 33 Members: March 19, 2024

Gold Castaway Club Members: March 20, 2024

Silver Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club and Adventure Insiders: March 21, 2024

Bookings open to all Guests: March 22, 2024

Disney Fantasy Sets Sail for Europe

From May through July 2025, the Disney Fantasy will begin visiting incredible European destinations from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean. Five- to 12-night sailings from Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy will range from five to twelve nights. One special twelve-night sailing to the Greek Isles will feature three stops in Greece, two in Italy and the season’s only stop in Valetta, Malta.

From late July to September, the Fantasy will move northward, sailing from Southampton, United Kingdom to numerous Northern European destinations including Spain, Norway and the British Isles.

Disney Wonder Returns to Alaska

The Disney Wonder – DCL’s unofficial Alaskan cruise vessel, will once again sail to the Great White North, on adventures to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada, with five-, seven-, eight- and nine-night sailings from May through September. Port adventures will offer excursions to Alaska’s majestic glaciers and gold mining relics.

Disney Treasure Settles Into the Caribbean

The Disney Treasure will fill its sophomore season with seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean sailings will take families to Disney Castaway Cay, along with Tortola and St. Thomas. Western Caribbean sailings will bring families to destinations such as Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico. The week-long voyages will include at least two days at sea.

Bobbing Around the Caribbean on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Wish

Both the Disney Magic and the Disney Dream will take guests to Disney’s newest dedicated island destination – Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in Eleuthera, Bahamas. Select itineraries will include stops at both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, with six Disney Magic or Disney Dream cruises sailing exclusively to Disney’s two island destinations, inviting guests to experience even more magic both onboard and on land.

Disney Magic

The Disney Magic will take guests out of Port Canaveral for four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and both of Disney’s island destinations. One perfect looking 10-night southern Caribbean sailing in July will take families to both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations along with Antigua, St. Kitts, San Juan and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Disney Dream

The Disney Dream will sail from Fort Lauderdale on three- to five-night sailings to one or both of Disney’s magical island destinations along with Nassau or Cozumel.

Disney Wish

The Disney Wish will also sail from Port Canaveral, offering three- and four- night sailings to Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay. Bahamian and Caribbean Cruises from Port Canaveral

